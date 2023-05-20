PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 45,097 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $152,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

