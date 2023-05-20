PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 452,317 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 452,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $139,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

