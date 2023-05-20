PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

