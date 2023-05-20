Pollux Coin (POX) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $41.90 million and approximately $483,829.87 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.82769184 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $496,586.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

