Post (NYSE:POST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.