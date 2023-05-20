Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.48

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.48 and traded as low as C$61.33. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$62.77, with a volume of 66,035 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
