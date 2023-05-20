Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.48

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$88.48 and traded as low as C$61.33. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$62.77, with a volume of 66,035 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.7484407 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.