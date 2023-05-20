Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Preformed Line Products Price Performance
PLPC opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
