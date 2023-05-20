Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

