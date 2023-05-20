Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.50

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.50 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.22). Premier Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.30), with a volume of 22,811 shares trading hands.

Premier Asset Management Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.50.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

