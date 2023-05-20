PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSMT. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PSMT opened at $72.73 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

