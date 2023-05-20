Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Trading Up 2.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

