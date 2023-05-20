ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProAssurance by 85.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.