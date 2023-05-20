Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
