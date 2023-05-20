Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
