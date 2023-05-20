Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.06. 4,874,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,980. Progressive has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

