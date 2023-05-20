ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.58. 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.