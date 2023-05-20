Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,830,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 582,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,522 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 344,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

