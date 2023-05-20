Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PB. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

