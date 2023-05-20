ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 10,260 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after buying an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102,038.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 308,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 308,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 293,280 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

