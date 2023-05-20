ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 309,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,975. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

