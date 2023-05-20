ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 87,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.92. 2,200,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,530. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

