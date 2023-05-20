ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 162,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

