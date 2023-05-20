ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

