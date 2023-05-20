ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 377 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. 302,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,105. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

