ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,116 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 448,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

