PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

PHM stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.