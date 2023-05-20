Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.