QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,922.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,760 shares of company stock worth $156,320 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 97,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

