Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.65

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00009770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $277.68 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.86 or 0.06734836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,664,156 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

