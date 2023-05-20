Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $560.50 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.50 and approximately $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,028.50 or 0.99912091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.