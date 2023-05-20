QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)

(Get Rating)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.