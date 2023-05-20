QUINT (QUINT) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $861.94 million and approximately $502,704.34 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

