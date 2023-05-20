Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.50. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 330,733 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Quotient Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading

