Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.