Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
