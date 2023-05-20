Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.
Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.