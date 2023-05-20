Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.