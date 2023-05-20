Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 2.2%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.48 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.88). 58,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 79,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.82).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,154.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.28.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramsdens news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.81), for a total value of £36,960 ($46,298.38). 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.