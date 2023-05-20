RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.13. 95,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 451,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 268,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

