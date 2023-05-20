Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 196.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 207.3%.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.97 on Friday. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after buying an additional 92,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

