RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.82.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

