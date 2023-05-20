Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) were up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.55 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 28,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 12,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.22.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.51.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

