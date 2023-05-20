Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

REG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 1,533,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,432. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.35.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 38.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,384,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 347.2% in the first quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

