Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $69,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $759.05. 555,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $788.76 and its 200 day moving average is $758.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

