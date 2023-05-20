Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $759.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $788.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

