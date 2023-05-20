Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.1 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $244.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.