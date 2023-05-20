Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

