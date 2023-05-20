Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It provides franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function.

