Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.22. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 7,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.