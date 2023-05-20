Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

