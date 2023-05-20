Reviewing PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Artivion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 121.90 -$88.98 million ($1.00) -0.45 Artivion $313.79 million 1.96 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -20.56

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PAVmed and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 737.80%. Artivion has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Artivion.

Risk & Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -276.05% -81.61% Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24%

Summary

Artivion beats PAVmed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

