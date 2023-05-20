Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.41

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 19878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
