Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.41

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.41 and last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 19878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.5396916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.