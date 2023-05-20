Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

